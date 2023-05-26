Westpac glitch hits some automatic payments, direct debits

Westpac has reported a glitch affecting some payments and rendering account balances 'inaccurate'. Photo / David Crosling, NCA NewsWire

26 May, 2023 01:03 AM 2 mins to read

Westpac has reported a glitch affecting some payments and rendering account balances 'inaccurate'. Photo / David Crosling, NCA NewsWire

A problem at Westpac has affected some payments today prompting a raft of complaints on the bank’s social media page.

The bank said some customer account balances may be inaccurate this morning due to direct debits and automatic payments not going through.

“We’re currently investigating a technical payments issue which emerged this morning that is affecting customer account balances,” a Westpac spokesman said.

The bank was asked how many customers were thought to be affected but did not say.

“Some automatic payments, direct debits and other payments between accounts are affected. Eftpos, debit and credit card payments are displaying as normal,” the bank added.

“We ask customers not to make corrective payments because we’ll be making the necessary fixes.”

Westpac did not say when it thought the issue might be resolved.

“We’re looking into this with urgency and are very sorry for the inconvenience and confusion it may be causing.”

Westpac said it was communicating with customers across its website, Facebook page and “other channels” and would post updates.

Some Facebook users voiced dissatisfaction at the Westpac glitch.

One Facebook user said a payment made yesterday on behalf of a voluntary group had been taken out of her account twice.

“[I] feel for those people who may be in an extremely difficult position because of this,” she added.

Another person complained that their power had been disconnected due to their bill not being paid.

“Awesome Westpac my power bill was ment [sic] to get paid this morning and now because of this my power has been disconected due to no funds in my account put my money back in my account so I can pay for power.”

It’s not the first time the bank has suffered from technical issues.

Westpac suffered from a technology glitch over Christmas last year which meant that MasterCard credit and debit payments made on December 22 and 23 did not go through properly and were only processed a fortnight later.

Furious Westpac customers reported being suddenly left unexpectedly hundreds of dollars in overdraft, some saying they have barely enough money to pay for groceries.

Many said it would take months to get back into the black and said it was a dreadful way to start 2023.

Westpac apologised for leaving customers out of pocket after that.