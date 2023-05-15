Allan Pollard of The Trusts has announced $40m plans for the next five years.

West Auckland’s The Trusts plans to spend $40 million on 10 new hospitality and restaurant outlets in the area in the next five years.

Allan Pollard, chief executive of the entity with an alcohol sales monopoly, said today that big population growth had fuelled the spending plans.

“We are looking at a number of offerings ranging from boutique, pop-up bars and restaurant-led gastro pubs within walking distance of public transport hubs and major apartment complexes through to large-scale venues which can accommodate up to 300 people,” Pollard said.

The new venues will be 50sq m to 500sq m and will aim to bring new restaurant and bar concepts as well as more sites serving liquor to match the projected population growth out west, he said.

The area had big population growth and a new, more contemporary, hospitality model was planned to be launched after community feedback.

One in every seven new residents moving to the west is either new to New Zealand or new to Auckland.

“Within the next three decades, the northwestern suburbs of Auckland are expected to see an additional 100,000 people move to the area, equivalent to the population of Dunedin, and there is an urgent need to initiate a significant development programme to introduce hospitality and retail infrastructure that is targeted to the evolving demographics of the area.

“What we know about the arrival of new residents to the region is they have different experiences and expectations of hospitality models than what has been available in the west to date,” Pollard said.

Nick Smale, spokesman for the West Auckland Licensing Trusts Action Group which petitioned against the monopoly previously, supports the plans announced today.

“We’d like to see competition for private providers to open new restaurants and bars that people want in this area. Given The Trusts’ ambition to expand in the hospitality space, we applaud them for that,” Smale said.

“We’ve been trying to make that happen for some time. If they’re announcing that, we’re delighted. We think the population is underserved. Lose it or use it, is our view of The Trusts’ monopoly. While they still have it, they should be providing for residents and using it,” he said.





Pollard said The Trusts was aiming to grow revenue by 23 per cent to $160m within five years. The organisation aims to open up to 10 new hospitality venues and retail stores during the period.

Not only will the number of The Trusts’ retail and hospitality venues be increased, but upgrades are also planned to all existing venues by 2028. The number of patrons served will be increased by a third by the plans, a statement said.

The investment will boost local employment. The Trusts is the second largest employer in West Auckland and wants to increase its staff numbers by 10 per cent to around 400, he said.

The revenue rise will also allow The Trusts to target paying $5m to local community groups annually via its charity support programmes, Pollard said.