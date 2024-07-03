Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Wellington Zoo has had its best visitation numbers in history. So why is it losing money?

Azaria Howell
By
5 mins to read
The zoo is forecasting a deficit, despite growth in visitor numbers.

The zoo is forecasting a deficit, despite growth in visitor numbers.

  • Wellington Zoo just had its best year ever for visitor numbers but recorded a budgetary shortfall of more than half a million dollars.
  • The financial outlook for the coming year is also bleak, with an expected operational shortfall of more than $400,000.
  • The zoo is considering new attractions to boost revenue, including a close encounter with snow leopard sisters Asha and Manju, and overnight glamping.

Taking money out of the equation, Wellington Zoo has had a fantastic year. A pair of snow leopards have made the capital their new home and have proven to be a popular hit,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business