Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Wayfare tourism company boss Stephen England-Hall on pathway out of crisis

5 minutes to read
Rotorua Canopy Tours has been impacted again. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Rotorua Canopy Tours has been impacted again. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Wayfare Group chief executive Stephen England-Hall isn't expecting the same rebound as after previous lockdowns, but he does see one long-term silver lining from the current Delta outbreak.

The group is one of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.