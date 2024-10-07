The company is also targeting a market capitalisation of more than €1b, according to sources close to the discussions.

The IPO is a primary offering of stock, with a commitment to floating at least 25% of Cox’s share capital as required by Spanish regulations.

Conflicts in the water-scarce Middle East were driving demand for solutions that shored up water supplies, Moreno said.

“In the Middle East, it’s all about water. They’ve got everything else they need. They’ve got the sun to provide clean energy. They’ve got the wind. They’ve got the money to invest. But they lack the water.”

If Saudi Arabia’s desalination plants were to blow up, for example, the country would run out of water in a few hours, he said. “Water security, given the geopolitical situation, is something which is key.”

To address this, Cox has developed floating desalination plants in the sea that can be moved to secure provisions and supplies.

Another big driver of demand for water is the rapid advance in technology, with the growth of data centres needed to power artificial intelligence and cloud computing. These rely on water-intensive cooling systems.

Data centres are expected to grow exponentially, especially in tech-heavy regions such as the southern US.

“The data centres demand a huge volume of water in order to cool down [servers],” said Moreno. “AI is massively driving the need for both water and energy.”

Elsewhere, more and more water is needed for human consumption and to irrigate agricultural land as temperatures rise and the number of people to feed around the world grows.

Moreno said the funds raised from the IPO would be used to secure new long-term agreements for water services, such as desalination and treatment, and to develop renewable energy projects that will power those operations across North America, Spain, north Africa and the Middle East.

The Madrid-based group expects to tender for contracts for up to 20 million cubic metres of water a day in the next 12-24 months across these regions, according to Moreno.

