Watch: New e-scooter operator Ario has a riderless twist

It’s the bane of a modern pedestrian’s life: rental e-scooters parked in the middle of the footpath.
New Auckland operator Ario has a response: It’s e-scooters have three wheels, meaning they’re freestanding and self-stabilising (there’s no kickstand).
When you park an Ario, it uses sensors and cameras to send a 360-degree image to a person working in the firm’s central Auckland warehouse.
If it’s parked inappropriately, an Ario staffer can take remote control of the scooter - accessing views from its front and rear cameras - and remotely guide it to a safe park. In a demo for the Herald (see video above), the technology worked smoothly.
Although a human sitting in an office does the remote parking, sensors - inevitability billed as AI - will stop the scooter if they sense a person or object in its path. It’s billed as a “co-pilot” function.
“We can’t order one to come to you, but we have that capability,” Ario NZ general manager Adam Muirson says.
It’s possible that feature will be added in future.
For now, the firm is concentrating on the more straightforward remote-parking, which often involves only moving a scooter a few metres.
The model of staffers in a warehouse remote-parking sounds labour-intensive. Muirson says it will be more efficient than sending someone across town to physically shift a scooter.
The three-wheel design and self-stabilising technology also makes the Ario scooters safer to ride, Muirson says.
He also expects that stability to bring older people and those with disabilities into the fold.
Like rivals Lime and Beam, there’s also a seated model.
In a brief test ride, the Herald found the seated version had far better balance than the rivals, thanks to the three-wheel design (the lower position can throw your centre of gravity and balance out of whack on a two-wheeler).
The self-stabilisation should mean less wear-and-tear, longer life and fewer of those infamous “scooter graveyard” pics.
It also means while they’re harder to tip.
In the clip, Muirson gives an Ario a good shove in the video above.
It wobbles to a 35 degree angle then self-stabilises. There’s nothing to stop a hooligan kicking one over, but accidental tips or high-wind shouldn’t, Muirson says.