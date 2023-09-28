Watch live tomorrow: Mood of the Boardroom – CEOs’ verdict on the Government

NZ's top CEO's give their verdict on Government ministers in this year's Mood of the Boardroom survey. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ's top CEO's give their verdict on Government ministers in this year's Mood of the Boardroom survey. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More than 100 business leaders share their views on the state of the nation in the New Zealand Herald’s annual Mood of the Boardroom survey out tomorrow.

They give their verdict on the performance of political leaders, including Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson. And, they reveal the top issues facing the nation, what their biggest concerns are and give their view on political party policies ahead of the election.

The results - printed in a special report - will be available online and in print tomorrow morning, with a presentation streamed live on the Herald website from 7.30am.

Mood of the Boardroom editor Fran O’Sullivan will present key findings from this year’s CEOs survey and summarise “the mood” among chief executives and senior directors as firms navigate through challenging times.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will then debate the results with National’s finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis.

This year, 100 chief executives, 14 senior directors of chairs, and the heads of six business organisations took part. They include leaders of NZ’s biggest companies ranging across agribusiness, banking and finance, manufacturing, aviation and tourism, education, telecommunications, environmental services, energy, insurance, professional services and more.

The Herald’s survey of CEOs was launched in 2002 within a Herald State of the Nation report.

This is the 21st edition of Mood of the Boardroom.

The debate between the Finance Minister and their opponent is a feature of the annual launch breakfast. It has featured Finance Ministers such as the late Sir Michael Cullen, Sir Bill English, Steven Joyce and Grant Robertson.

The opponents have included Don Brash, Sir John Key, David Cunliffe, Amy Adams, Paul Goldsmith and Nicola Willis.

The survey was in the market from August 28 to September 20.

Don’t miss this exclusive presentation from 7.30am.