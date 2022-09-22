NZ's top CEO's give their verdict on Government ministers in this year's Mood of the Boardroom survey. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More than 100 business leaders share their view of the country's Covid response in the New Zealand Herald's annual Mood of the Boardroom survey out tomorrow.

They give their verdict on the performance of political leaders, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson. And they reveal the top issues facing the nation, what their biggest concerns are and what policy is needed to reconnect with the world.

The results - printed in a special report - will be available online and in print tomorrow morning with a presentation streamed live on the Herald website from 7.30am hosted by NZME managing editor Shayne Currie.

Mood of the Boardroom editor Fran O'Sullivan will present key findings from this year's CEOs survey and summarise "the mood" among chief executives and senior directors as firms navigate through challenging times.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will then debate the results with National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis.

This year, 90 chief executives and 18 senior directors or chairs, took part. They include leaders of NZ's biggest companies ranging across agribusiness, banking and finance, manufacturing, aviation and tourism, education, telecommunications, environmental services, energy, insurance, professional services, and more.

The survey was in the market from September 3-17.

Don't miss this exclusive presentation from 7.30am.