Watch live tomorrow: Mood of the Boardroom – CEOs verdict on the Government

NZ's top CEO's give their verdict on Government ministers in this year's Mood of the Boardroom survey. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ's top CEO's give their verdict on Government ministers in this year's Mood of the Boardroom survey. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More than 150 business leaders share their view of the country's Covid response in the New Zealand Herald's annual Mood of the Boardroom survey out tomorrow.

They give their verdict on the performance of political leaders, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson. And they reveal the top issues facing the nation, what their biggest concerns are and what policy is needed to reconnect with the world.

This special report will be available online and in print tomorrow morning with a presentation streamed live on the Herald website from 7.30am hosted by managing editor Shayne Currie.

Mood of the Boardroom editor Fran O'Sullivan will present key findings from this year's CEOs survey and summarise "the mood" among chief executives and senior directors as they look forward to "Coming out of Covid."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will then be interviewed on the results followed by a response from BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope.

Don't miss this exclusive presentation from 7.30am tomorrow.