Watch live tomorrow: Deloitte Top 200 awards

Watch live tomorrow as winners are announced at the Deloitte Top 200 Awards, New Zealand’s most prestigious business awards. The livestream will be starting at about 7pm Wednesday.

Now in its 34th year, the Deloitte Top 200 Awards are well established as the pre-eminent platform for showcasing the best of New Zealand business. The awards recognise the depth and range of our business community, featuring the industries and sectors that underpin New Zealand’s success.

This year’s finalists include companies and leaders from the investment, tourism, media and technology sectors, among others.

Finalists for Company of the Year are Infratil, Tourism Holdings and Xero.

Those lining up for CEO of the Year are Tourism Holdings’ Grant Webster, ASB Bank’s Vittoria Shortt and Simon Limmer of Silver Fern Farms.

NZME’s Fran O’Sullivan, judging convenor for the 34th year of the awards, said this year’s finalists came from an incredibly strong list of companies.

“The leadership that these companies have shown throughout difficult times is testament to the strength of the New Zealand business community,” O’Sullivan said.

Together with O’Sullivan, this year’s Top 200 judging panel includes Jonathan Mason, Neil Paviour-Smith, Ross George, Liam Dann and Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua.

The evening will also include a special award for “Visionary Leader” of the year, recognising someone in the business world or whose work is of importance to the business community.

Full coverage of winners and analysis of the companies involved will be available online and in the Herald on Thursday.