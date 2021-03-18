Watch live: Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Auckland's future growth

Watch live as Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff discuss the future of Auckland and the city's growth prospects.

Robertson is the keynote speaker at the New Zealand Herald's Project Auckland luncheon held at the Cordis Hotel.

He credits the America's Cup as the catalyst for the massive infrastructure development on Auckland's waterfront.

Watch the livestream here from 12.15pm today with Goff opening up, followed by Robertson at 12.30pm.

Then later, Auckland Unlimited CEO Nick Hill and NewstalkZB and the Herald's sports director Matt Brown join the Herald's Head of Premium Content Miriyana Alexander in a panel discussion on the America's Cup, just won by Emirates Team New Zealand.

Project Auckland canvasses the opportunities for both public and private sector infrastructure providers, puts forward solutions for roadblocks, and visionary ideas from thought leaders.

Covid-19 has had major implications for the future of Auckland, changing the way people live, work, and play. Project Auckland asked: What does the future of Auckland look like - and what do Aucklanders want from their city of the future?