Apple’s Wonderlust” event, featuring new iPhone and Watch models, is underway in the US.

Watch live below.

USB-C rumour: True

With its reveal of the entry-level model of the new series, the iPhone 15, Apple confirmed one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets: It’s shifting from its Lightning connections to the industry-standard USB-C - putting it on the right side of new EU regulations.

Again as expected, only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max get the faster Version 3 USB-C, which offers up to 10 gigabit per second data transfer.

Digital Island rumour: True

Talk about the “Digital Island” being extended across the whole iPhone line also proved true. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature the “pill”, or animations covering the camera and sensor notch at the top of the screen. The feature got good reviews with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max - although it only offers full functionality with Apple’s own apps.

Titanium rumour: True

It was widely leaked that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models would feature lighter, stronger (and possibly more expensive) Titanium cases.

Unexpected development: Roadside assist via satellite

None of the rumour-mongers picked another new feature: Apple is extending its text-via-satellite service from SOS messages to a new Roadside Assist service. At launch, it’s only available in the US, in partnership with the AAA (the American equivalent of our AA). Like the SOS feature - which uses satellites launched by American firm Globalstar - which has emerged as Rocket Lab’s largest single customer. Globalstar has benefitted from Apple’s US$450m infrastructure investment for its text-via-satellite sevices.

The event started with stories from those saved by the current iPhone 14′s SOS text-via- satellite feature (which last week saved two trampers in Arthur’s Pass - the first time the feature had been used in New Zealand).

Chief executive Tim Cook also updated on the $2500 "mixed reality" Apple Vision Pro would be available "early next year:"





