The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

Apple's 'Far Out' event, expected to feature the launch of the iPhone 14, kicked off in the US at 5am NZT.

The event is also expected to feature new AirPods and the next-generation Watch.

Apple has confirmed two new iPhones: the 6.1-inch display iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro.

While the new models have the same screen size as their iPhone 13 predecessors, and the same A15 Bionic chip, there's a new rear main camera with a larger sensor and faster aperture (f/1.5). It features sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. Apple says you can expect a 49 per cent improvement in low-light performance.

An Apple Watch for the outdoors

The early stages of the event saw rumours of a more rugged Apple Watch confirmed.

The new Apple Watch Ultra, designed with "exploration, adventure, and endurance" in mind, has up to 60 hours of battery life.

The Apple Watch Ultra is rugged model designed for outdoor sports and recreational diving.

The Ultra features an app that can provide all the data of a dive computer, including safety stop indications for the end of the dive, Apple says.

Apple Watch Series 8 gets crash sensors, women's health features

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes two sensors that can detect if you've been in a car crash, and throw up the option to call emergency services, plus enhanced period tracking and a new temperature sensor to help keep tabs on your ovulation cycle.

For those worried about recent Roe vs Wade changes in the US, Apple says the data will be encrypted and kept on the watch itself.

