Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Watch: Inside Kiwi billion-dollar business Zuru’s new southern China factory

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Jaimee Lupton of MONDAY with partner Nick Mowbray. Photo / Alex Burton

Jaimee Lupton of MONDAY with partner Nick Mowbray. Photo / Alex Burton

Multibillion-dollar New Zealand entrepreneurial business Zuru has built and opened a new southern Chinese factory to make more than 1 million bottles of successful haircare brand MONDAY annually.

Jamiee Lupton, beauty entrepreneur and partner of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business