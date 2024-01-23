Voyager 2023 media awards
Watch: Cliff-stabilising sea wall rises to protect homes on Auckland’s North Shore

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Privately built sea wall rises beneath North Shore homes at Belmont beach. Video / Carson Bluck

A new privately-funded seawall is being built at a North Shore beach to try to stop coastal erosion and protect land at two $13.5 million homes.

Allen and Barbara Peters are at Belmont, beneath two properties they own at adjoining sites between Devonport and Takapuna.

