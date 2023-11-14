Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Watch: Beach Haven house above fallen cliff red-stickered, not condemned - Auckland Council

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The scale of the slip beneath the house in Brigantine Drive, Beach Haven, is visually startling. This is how it looked on Friday last week from a drone. Photo / Jason Dorday

The scale of the slip beneath the house in Brigantine Drive, Beach Haven, is visually startling. This is how it looked on Friday last week from a drone. Photo / Jason Dorday

Foundations are exposed beneath a clifftop Auckland house, as well as the piles for a palisade wall that was designed to protect the land from collapsing.

Paul Cowling, Auckland Council’s team leader of compliance response

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business