Voyager 2023 media awards

Watch: Apartment plans revealed for Auckland’s Downtown Carpark redevelopment

Anne Gibson
Scott Pritchard, Precinct Properties chief executive, explains how apartments are being planned there. Video / Sylvie Whinray

The 1944-space car park offering Auckland’s cheapest inner-city rates will be demolished, replaced with offices and probably a new transport terminal but for the first time, its developer has told apartments are being planned too.

