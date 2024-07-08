Wall Street ends mixed as shares in chipmakers climb

“What investors want to hear is a dovish tone and an acknowledgement that the two-sided risks are more evenly balanced today, in particular, with respect to the labour market,” said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird.

Expectations for interest rate cuts as early as September grew after Friday’s non-farm payrolls report showed US job growth slowed in June - the latest data to point to weakness in labour market conditions.

Traders are pricing in a greater than 75% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points by September, up from last week’s 60%, according to CME’s FedWatch.

Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo are slated to kick off Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings season on Friday.

Citigroup shares gained 1.1%, while Wells Fargo lost 1.0%.

Analysts on average see S&P 500 companies increasing their aggregate earnings per share by 10.1% in the second quarter, up from an 8.2% increase in the first quarter, according to LSEG I/B/E/S.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.10% to end the session at 5,572.85 points, the Nasdaq gained 0.28% to 18,403.74 points while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.08% to 39,344.79 points.

It was the Nasdaq’s fifth straight record-high close and the S&P 500′s fourth straight.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, six declined, led lower by communication services, down 1.01%, followed by a 0.59% loss in energy.

Paramount Global fell 5.3% after it agreed on Sunday to merge with Skydance Media, scripting a new chapter for one of Hollywood’s oldest studios.

Boeing gained 0.55% after the plane maker agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge and pay a fine of $US243.6 million ($NZ397.4m) to resolve a US Justice Department investigation into two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500 by a 1.3-to-one ratio.

Volume on US exchanges was relatively light, with 10.1 billion shares traded, compared with an average of 11.6 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions.

-By Noel Randewich and Ankika Biswas in New York City