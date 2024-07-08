Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Wall Street ends mixed as shares in chipmakers climb

Reuters
3 mins to read
Traders who've enjoyed a bull market will scrutinise consumer price data on Thursday and producer price data expected on Friday, US time, to gauge progress in fighting inflation. Photo / TheaDesign, Getty Images

Traders who've enjoyed a bull market will scrutinise consumer price data on Thursday and producer price data expected on Friday, US time, to gauge progress in fighting inflation. Photo / TheaDesign, Getty Images

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have notched record-high closes as investors awaited fresh inflation data, commentary from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and the start of quarterly earnings season.

Nvidia rose nearly 2.0%, Intel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business