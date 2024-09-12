Wall St gains, data keeps smaller Fed rate cut in view

“As long as investors see that interest rate cut and a path forward for interest rate cuts they’re excited about prospects in the stock market and especially the growthier sections.”

A string of weakening employment and economic growth data in the past few weeks had fuelled some bets on a larger-than-usual 50-bps interest rate cut by the Fed but these bets had faded after Wednesday’s inflation report.

While on Thursday the bets fluctuated, traders were still betting on a 69% chance the US central bank cuts rates by just 25 bps when it meets on September 17-18, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed.

It would be the first rate cut since March 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235.06 points, or 0.58%, to 41,096.77, the S&P 500 gained 41.63 points, or 0.75%, to 5,595.76 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 174.15 points, or 1.00%, to 17,569.68.

The more economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 outperformed with a 1.2% gain.

“There’s probably some bargain hunting.

“Small caps is an area that’s lagged all year and they’ll tend to be rate sensitive so if rates are coming down that might have a decent impact,” said Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

Warner Brothers Discovery rose 10% after a streaming deal. Photo / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images, File

All of the S&P 500′s 11 industry sectors ended higher, led by communication services, which added 2%.

The sector’s biggest percentage gainer was Warner Bros Discovery, which advanced 10.4% after it announced with Charter Communications that the cable company would provide customers an ad-supported version of Warner’s streaming services Max and Discovery+.

Charter shares rose 3.6%.

Moderna finished down 12.4% after hitting its lowest level since November.

The vaccine-maker had forecast sales of $US2.5 billion (NZ$4.04b) to $US3.5b next year, below analysts’ estimates.

In more bullish news, Kroger shares rallied 7.2% after the supermarket chain beat second-quarter estimates and raised the lower end of its annual sales forecast.

Shares of gold miners jumped as spot gold hit a record high, with the Arca Gold BUGS index rising 5.8%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.45-to-1 ratio on the NYSE where there were 405 new highs and 46 new lows.

On the Nasdaq, 2665 stocks rose and 1543 fell as advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.73-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and no new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 76 new lows.

On US exchanges, 10.58 billion shares changed hands compared with the 10.82 billion moving average for the last 20 sessions.

- Reuters