Plans for the proposed Botanic Riverhead scheme. Photo / Consent application documents

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Auckland Transport and the Auckland Council are opposing plans for a massive new 422-unit Riverhead Coatesville retirement village, citing safety and unfinished roading upgrades as some of the reasons why a Crown agency should reject it.

Development business Matvin Group, with $1 billion of work on and committed, wants consent to build the new scheme in on 9.9ha in the area under pressure recently from flooding but also with popular roading networks.

Waka Kotahi lodged its objection to the planned Botanic Riverhead scheme, now being considered by the Environmental Protection Authority Te Mana Rahi Taiao under fast-track measures.

“Waka Kotahi has a number of concerns with the proposed development and considers that it should be declined at this time,” the agency said in its submission.

It cited an uncompleted upgrade to State Highway 16, the application being lodged out of time with the Auckland Council’s future urban land supply strategy, and other factors.

The highway upgrade wasn’t planned to be done till 2024, the agency said, citing people’s safety.

But the Matvin Group said in its submission that roading improvements were being investigated and programmed in the wider Riverhead area. Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport had “several projects under way which improve travel to and from Riverhead”.

“We recognise that the development of this land will change Riverhead and we want to ensure that the change is a positive one and that the existing heart and soul of Riverhead is retained. The plan change aims to achieve a logical and seamless extension to the existing village, providing greater housing choice, better access to facilities and services, and enhancing the natural environment, creating a place where existing residents can welcome new ones and together build a healthy community and a healthy place,” Matvin said.

In 2021, Matvin met the Riverhead Residents Association to hear about issues and found people wanted cycle paths on key roads, opportunities for walking and cycling and safe road connections.

Matvin, therefore, planned to provide a safe, connected network and prioritise safe walking and cycling.

Auckland Transport (AT) did not support the application being accepted for fast-track consenting. It expressed concerns that the development was being planned before the necessary transport infrastructure was developed.

That was needed to service the area, AT said.

Flooding at Riverhead forced the evacuation of some homes. Photo / Drew Lorrey, Niwa

“There is no funding in place to improve public transport services to support any urbanisation to align with the project’s delivery timeframe, with the development being car-oriented,” AT said.

The Auckland Council’s submissions cited “significant concerns” about the plans and potential flooding.

“Auckland Council’s development engineer, stormwater expert and healthy waters have all raised concerns with the flood risk and stormwater management in the area and the need for an integrated approach,” that submission said.

Carmel Sepuloni, Acting Minister for Seniors, made a submission saying the scheme was not planned to be completed till 2030.

She questioned how the project would strengthen community connections and what effect it would have on the public hospital, community and other health services in the area, and said further detail had been provided.

Kiri Allan, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, said in a submission that she supported the project’s intention.

However, she also noted concerns had been expressed by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. She had reviewed comments and supported proposed changes, which included adding the project archaeologist to pre-construction meetings, to clarify what would happen if archaeological discoveries were made.

The scheme is for 158 standalone, independent residential units, 212 apartments in five-level blocks, 52 apartments in the main building, a retirement village reception lobby, bar, pool, health and wellbeing centre, medical centre, pharmacy, food and beverage operations, a hospital up to three stories with 30 memory care beds and about 60 hospital beds, outdoor recreation areas, car parking, a 100-person childcare centre staffed by 10 people, and a café.

Boman Zakeri is the proprietor of a business with properties adjacent to the site. His submission said he is the founder and owner of Best Berris Farms, Zaberri World and Good Planet, which is one of New Zealand’s largest strawberry producers.

Best Berries has more than 45ha of planting at the Riverhead site and supplies the local and international wholesale market, contributing 13 per cent of the berry producer industry in New Zealand.

Zakeri is not opposed to the project but said he was concerned about the scale, character and timing, given the infrastructure constraints of the site and the surrounding area.

The fast-track process would also exclude the local community from talking about the expansion of the Riverhead urban area, he said.

The developer, the Matvin Group, said it had more than 20 years of experience in property development and had developments under construction and committed to worth more than $1b.

The Matvin Group wants resource consent to establish and operate the retirement village, childcare centre, healthcare centre with an associated pharmacy, a boutique retail premises for activities associated with the retirement village for example a hairdresser, delicatessen, butchery, greengrocer, specialist alcohol, florist, book store, stationers.

It wants to be able to do site works and subdivision.

The site is 9.8ha at 1092 Coatesville-Riverhead Rd on the corner of Riverhead Rd and Cambridge Rd and has been used for horticulture for many years.

The Riverhead War Memorial Park is opposite the site, across the Coatesville Riverhead Highway.

No decision from the authority’s expert consenting panel has been made yet on the scheme being granted fast-tracked status.