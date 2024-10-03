The EA has given WEL Energy approval to proceed with a solar project in Waikato. Photo/123rf

The Electricity Authority says it will allow electricity distributor WEL Networks to install two new solar power arrays and a battery storage system on its own network in the Waikato.

The authority said the project would provide just under 64 megawatts worth of energy that can be stored and released into the market, as and when the region needs it most.

Under the current “arms-length” rules, electricity distributors are restricted to installing generation on their networks that is 50MW or lower in capacity.

The rules were put in place some time ago to protect consumers and ensure competition in the market - so that distributors did not use their position to disadvantage competing generators.

The authority said it was prioritising a review of the relevant rules to ensure they encourage and support investment in the regions.