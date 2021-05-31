Waikato business awards have new primary sponsor

Foster Construction is behind some of the Waikato's most prominent public and private commercial construction projects, including the Claudelands Events Centre. Photo / NZME

Leading Waikato building group Foster Construction is the new main sponsor of the 2021 Waikato business awards.

The Hamilton-based group was previously category sponsor of the community contribution award.

The new sponsorship agreement with the Waikato Chamber of Commerce marks the end of Westpac NZ's 21 years as chief sponsor of the annual awards, entries for which are now open.

The event has also been renamed the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards sponsored by Foster Construction Group, said chamber chief executive Don Good.

He said several future events are planned with Westpac NZ.

Founded in 1973 by Graham Foster and Graham Mallett, Foster Construction is a major employer and behind some of the Waikato's most prominent public and private commercial construction projects, including the Claudelands Events Centre, Deloitte House, Genesis Energy offices and the Union Square project, currently under way.

Chief executive Leonard Gardner said the company's purpose was "great communities through strong foundation".

"One of the foundations of our community is the strength of Waikato business. When presented with the opportunity to serve ... with sponsorship, we saw the alignment with Foster's purpose.

"As a community we need to celebrate success and the awards do this well."