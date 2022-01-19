Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Waiheke's Kennedy Point marina opponents challenge injunction

4 minutes to read
Pūtiki Bay, Kennedy Point, Waiheke Island. Photo / Dean Purcell

Anne Gibson
Property Editor

Waiheke Island's Kennedy Point Marina protesters are in court today, challenging an ex parte injunction issued late last year banning them from the construction zone.

Justice Thomas Gault presided over the High Court hearing today

