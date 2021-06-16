Waiheke Island marina protesters expect arrests: Police on scene

Protesters try to stop a new marina from being built in Putiki Bay Kennedy Point Waiheke. Video / Protect Pūtiki

Protesters trying to stop a marina being built on Waiheke Island say police have arrived at the site and they say some people expect to be arrested.

A group, Protect Pūtiki, has posted images of police at the usually quiet Kennedy Point area.

Ngāti Paoa Uri is occupying Pūtiki Bay, saying it is "standing up for the mauri of our ancestral moana that we whakapapa to, ko Tikapa te Moana. Enacting our rights and responsibilities to protect our taonga from the proposed marina, alongside the Waiheke community".

The protesters say a digger has come on to the site to remove 25 rocks while kororā (little penguin) are present.

"Police and diggers have arrived at Pūtiki Bay Kennedy Point on Waiheke Island following an occupation of mana whenua iwi Ngāti Pāoa who are fighting to protect the natural habitat of the endangered kororā/little blue penguin species," protesters said.

Diggers have begun removing rocks while the kororā are present.

"It comes after a long fight against marine developers who were given consent to build Tony Mair's 186-berth marina, but mana whenua said they weren't consulted or part of the planning process," they said.

Some locals oppose the project, including Mainfreight founder Bruce Plested who called the marine proposal a "disgrace".

"Ngāti Pāoa expects that protectors and protesters will be arrested today," the iwi said.

But Mair says he has a valid consent and is able to carry out the work.

Scott Fickling, Kennedy Point Marina project manager, said a few weeks ago that four trespass notices were issued.

"It is also understood that one person is being sought for arrest and that the Police are also looking to speak to two other individuals. These people chose to enter the clearly marked construction zone putting themselves and others in danger. We continue to respect the right of people to protest but our priority remains the safety of our crew, members of the public as well as the protesters."

About five protesters were permanently camped out illegally on the beach, blocking public access complete with cars, caravans and dogs which are being allowed to run off leash. Dogs are known to be a big threat to kororā, he said.

"Visitor numbers to the camp vary from day to day but at the peak there appear to be up to 20 people depending upon the weather."