Waiheke Island anti-helicopter group fights Oneroa attempt for new landing pad

3 minutes to read
Waiheke's Oneroa with its peaceful bay (left) where boats anchor. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Waiheke Island lobbyists are opposing an Oneroa helicopter pad they say will be the 50th on their island.

Quiet Sky Waiheke spokesman Kim Whitaker said the group is fighting the application from Craig Greenwood. Interests

