Business

Waffle, wasteful or workable? Supply chain on new Govt discussion paper

5 minutes to read
Submissions on the new Government supply chain paper close on June 3.

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

A new Government discussion paper on freight and supply chain issues is "more waffle and wasteful consultation" and it's doubtful the advice of business will be listened to anyway, says Mainfreight managing director Don Braid.

