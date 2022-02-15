Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Vista Group buys US rival, sees post-pandemic disruption cinema revival

3 minutes to read
Photo / 123rf

Photo / 123rf

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Vista Group has bought US firm Retriever Solutions in a cash-and-share deal worth up to US$6.5 million ($10m) with earnouts.

Retriever plays in a similar area as Vista, offering software for managing cinemas and marketing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.