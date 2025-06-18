Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo planes

Airbus executive vice president Benoit de Saint-Exupery noted the deal followed hot on the heels of a new order by Vietjet for 20 A330neo wide-body aircraft.
“Together the A321neo and A330neo will be perfect partners for Vietjet to continue to spread its wings, efficiently matching capacity more closely to demand across its network,” he said in a statement.
Vietjet operates a fleet of more than 100 Airbus aircraft.
As of the end of May, more than 7000 A321neo aircraft, the largest of Airbus’ best-selling A320neo family, have been ordered by over 90 customers worldwide, Airbus said.
Air New Zealand is among the world’s A321neo operators.
The Vietjet deal came a day after Airbus announced orders for a total of more than 100 planes from Saudi companies Riyadh Air and AviLease and Polish airline LOT.
Those deals were worth nearly US$20b at 2018 catalogue prices, which Airbus has since phased out, as final sale prices vary according to contract terms and the version of an aircraft.
Meanwhile, Airbus rival Boeing has said its focus at the Paris Air Show is on “supporting customers” after the Air India crash last week.
Vietjet in February announced its inaugural air service between New Zealand and Vietnam.
The flights connecting Auckland and Ho Chi Minh City are expected to start in September.
– Agence France-Presse. Additional reporting: NZME