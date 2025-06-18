Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo planes

VietJet's plans include new flights from Auckland to Ho Chi Minh City. Photo / 123rf

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

VietJet's plans include new flights from Auckland to Ho Chi Minh City. Photo / 123rf

Vietnamese carrier Vietjet has ordered 100 single-aisle A321neo jets from Airbus, the European plane maker said in the latest deal announced at the Paris Air Show.

The deal would be worth almost US$13 billion ($21.6b) under 2018 catalogue prices.

It includes an option for Vietjet, Vietnam’s largest private airline, to buy a further 50 of the jets at a later date.

“This new agreement marks a significant milestone in our strategic partnership with Airbus,” said Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao.

“These modern and efficient aircraft have been instrumental in Vietjet’s growth, helping us make air travel more accessible and affordable for millions, while strengthening our role as a connector for economic development, cultural exchange and global connectivity,” she added.