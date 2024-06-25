How the new floating pontoon temporary bridge might look on Auckland's waterfront. Photo / Eke Panuku

How the new floating pontoon temporary bridge might look on Auckland's waterfront. Photo / Eke Panuku

A temporary fix for Wynyard Quarter’s broken footbridge has been announced after 21 businesses called for urgent action.

Paul Majurey, Eke Panuku chairman, said yesterday that resolving the crossing issue had been a focus for his organisation’s management and board, so the board had now approved a water-level pontoon crossing.

Businesses said this month that the council entity had breached its own leasehold agreement in leaving Wynyard Quarter without access to the Viaduct area.

Marian Webb, responsible for managing Auckland Council’s non-service property portfolio including land, buildings and marinas, had initially rejected the temporary pontoon idea.

But a reversal of that decision was announced late yesterday, with Eke Panuku saying it would take around 12 weeks for the pontoon to be designed, consented, fabricated and installed.

That would be paid for from existing budgets and would mean people could move from Te Were Island to the Karanga tidal steps in the Wynyard Quarter.

“The temporary crossing will remain in place until the Wynyard Crossing Bridge returns to full operation,” last night’s statement said.

Yesterday, Eke Panuku gave details of the new temporary bridge.

The temporary crossing would be made from 4.4m-wide secured floating concrete pontoons similar to those used in marinas.

Those will fall and rise with tides but might also move slightly due to waves, currents and was as people move across.

Public access ramps and balustrades will be installed to ensure public safety.

Six berth holders will need to be shifted to free up the space needed.

Much of the Wynyard Quarter land is in Eke Panuku’s hands and leased long term to investors and properties with buildings on that land. Rent is reviewed regularly and agreements are in place between the parties over the terms and conditions of the ground leases.

The 21 businesses include Viaduct Harbour Holdings Ltd (including Explore and other large vessel operators), Kiwi Property Group and tenants including ASB Bank and food and beverage operators.

Others include Auckland Theatre Company, Sanford/Auckland Fish Market, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Heart of the City and Precinct Properties.

The group also includes GirdAKL, 30 Madden Street Apartments Body Corporate and commercial tenants, Wynyard Central Apartments Body Corporate and commercial tenants, Eke Panuku’s North Wharf tenants, NZ Marine, Wynyard Quarter Residents Association, and Lighter Quay North Apartments Body Corporate.

Others include Lighter Quay Stratus Apartments Body Corporate, PAG (owners of Mason Brothers and 155 Fanshawe Street), Orams Marine, Infratil (NZ Bus site), Mansons TCLM, St Mary’s Bay Residents Association and Fu Wah New Zealand/Hyatt International.

Bars and restaurants on Wynyard Quarter’s North Wharf say they have lost between 50 to 80 per cent of their usual revenue as pedestrian numbers have plunged, and there has been extreme frustration with the the council entity has been dealing with the matter.

How the new floating pontoon temporary bridge might look on Auckland's waterfront. Photo / Eke Panuku

Eke Panuku confirmed last month it had a letter from Fu Wah New Zealand - owner of the Park Hyatt hotel - on behalf of 21 Wynyard Quarter businesses and groups representing residents, boat owners and other commercial interests.

The letter pushed the case for an urgent solution in the form of a pontoon swing bridge - it says local businesses and people have been adversely affected by the closure and uncertainty around the existing bridge.

Many apartments, shops, restaurants, hotels and businesses operate from premises on the leasehold land bounded by Fanshawe St at the Victoria Park end, all the way to the edge of the water on the seaward side.

The many hectares of land are undergoing urban regeneration with many new apartments and office blocks rising there.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.