Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Vice is said to be headed for bankruptcy

New York Times
By Lauren Hirsch and Benjamin Mullin
3 mins to read
The strike comes after streaming services have changed Hollywood's traditional business models and led to lower pay for writers. Video / AP

Vice, the brash digital-media disrupter that charmed giants like Disney and Fox into investing before a stunning crash-landing, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to two people with knowledge of its operations.

The filing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business