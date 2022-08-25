Vector profit falls on $40m impairment, higher gas prices

A Vector engineer makes repairs following a storm that hit Auckland in February. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Vector reported flat full-year operating earnings for the 12 months to June 30, and net profit that fell from $194.6 million to $160.9m as it took a $40.2m non-cash impairment on its LPG business.

There was no update on the strategic review of its smart metering business - which reportedly involves the sale of a 50 per cent stake - other than the review was "ongoing".

Vector did reveal that adjusted ebitda from its Vector Metring business increased by 1.2 per cent to $173m, which it said was driven by its advanced meter rollout in Australia - which accounted for 93,000 of the 117,000 new smart meters installed over the year.

The NZX-listed lines company said earnings in its gas trading business were hurt by Saudi Aramco's higher LPG contract pricing, higher Emissions Trading Scheme costs and the weaker Kiwi dollar.

There had been a 7.4 per cent increase in 9kg LPG bottle swaps to 629,651.

Revenue was up 4.7 per cent to $1.24 billion.

Adjusted ebitda dipped 0.7 per cent to $510m.

The full-year dividend was flat at 16.75 cents per share.

Vector said it would not provide FY2023 guidance until its interim results.

According to an AFR report earlier this month, the state government-backed Queensland Investment Corporation has drafted Craigs and JPMorgan for possible due diligence on Vector Metering.

A clutch of other bidders is said to include Singapore-based infrastructure Keppel, advised by Jarden, Morrison & Co, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

Indicative bids are said to be due in late September, following an 11-page sale flyer sent to potential buyers by Citi and Barrenjoey at the start of this month.

In April Vector revealed it hired Citi to conduct a "strategic review" of its smart metering business, which collects data on some two million customers in Australia and NZ.

Following media speculation the lines company was fielding offers for a 50 per cent stake in the business, Vector said in an August 12 market filing that the "strategic review of the metering business has progressed to the point that Vector has commenced a process inviting proposals for a potential partner to invest in the business alongside Vector."

At the time the review was first announced, Forsyth Barr analysts Andrew Harvey-Green and Mark Robertson said while Vector's smart metering business has a sum-of-parts value of $3.1 billion, the recent 50 per cent sale of Intellihub's metering business across the Tasman (to Brookfield) implies a market value of around $4.2b - a significant sum that's close to the lines company's total market cap ($4.7b at Thursday's close).

It's not clear whether a 50 per cent sale would yield in the region of $2.1b, however. Earlier, fund manager and one-time Entrust candidate Lance Wiggs told the Herald gentailers controlled data from the smart meters, which could dampen the price. Wiggs said Vector should offload its gas business first.

While Vector had no update on the strategic review today, it did offer a couple of logistical details.

It said a rollout of 4G modem replacements was now "well underway" with about 400,000 in New Zealand completed to date.

Vector now has 1.98 smart meters across Australia and New Zealand.

Vector reiterated its half-year result comments on EV uptake, saying it had completed a two-year trial with EV drivers, "designed l to find out how EV drivers impact electricity demand patterns and how we can manage that while keeping costs of new infrastructure

to a minimum."

Vector shares closed Thursday at $4.71.

The stock is up 10.6 per cent for the year.