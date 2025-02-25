Vector CEO Simon Mackenzie will stand down at the end of June.

Veteran Vector boss Simon Mackenzie will stand down at the end of June.

Mackenzie has been at the helm since 2008 and held a number of different roles before becoming chief executive. He said the time was right to hand over Vector, with the company in a strong position.

New Zealand’s largest electricity lines company on Wednesday reported group net profit after tax for continuing operations of $118 million for the six months ending December 31.

Vector’s adjusted earnings (ebitda), which do not include the capital contributions customers pay for new connections on the network, were up 16%, compared to a year ago, to $202m. The company will pay an unimputed interim dividend of 12 cents per share.

Vector board chair Doug McKay said Mackenzie’s contribution and achievements were significant.