US$700 million superyacht tied to Putin is being refitted while impounded

Financial Times
By Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli and Henry Foy
3 mins to read
Scheherazade sits in the Tuscan port of Marina di Carrara. Photo / Getty Images

It has been 15 months since Italy impounded the Scheherazade, a US$700 million ($1.14 billion) superyacht linked to Vladimir Putin. But the time the yacht has spent sitting in the Tuscan port of Marina di

