US$700 million superyacht tied to Putin is being refitted while impounded

Scheherazade sits in the Tuscan port of Marina di Carrara. Photo / Getty Images

It has been 15 months since Italy impounded the Scheherazade, a US$700 million ($1.14 billion) superyacht linked to Vladimir Putin. But the time the yacht has spent sitting in the Tuscan port of Marina di Carrara has not been wasted. Italy has allowed its unnamed, but sanctioned, owner to pay not just for its staff and maintenance, but also for it to be refitted.

The 140-metre-long yacht, which is only four years old and boasts 22 guest cabins with gold-plated bathrooms, two helicopter decks and a spa, is being refurbished by the Milan-listed Italian Sea Group.

The company confirmed that a “refit” of the ship continued after the asset was frozen by authorities and that the yacht’s owner has been paying for the works and for maintenance, but declined to give further details, including the identity of the owner.

The Agenzia del Demanio, which manages seized assets, confirmed it had agreed, along with the finance ministry, to allow the ship’s owner to pay for the “maintenance works”, but declined to go into further detail because “information about frozen assets is classified”.

Italy has never publicly identified the yacht’s owner, although at the time it was seized it said there was “evidence of meaningful economic and business connections with prominent elements of the Russian government subject to EU sanctions”.

According to people with knowledge of the situation in Rome and Brussels the owner is Eduard Khudainatov, the former chief executive of the Russian state oil company Rosneft who was sanctioned by the EU in June 2022.

A Bloomberg report last year said US officials had alleged in court filings that Khudainatov was the “straw owner” of two yachts, including the Scheherazade, on behalf of Putin.

The Financial Times traced the boat’s ownership to a Marshall Islands-based entity called Beilor Asset Limited.

Meanwhile, researchers working for the jailed Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny have also alleged that the Scheherazade’s real owner is the Russian president, because a number of its crew were members of the Federal Protection Service, responsible for Putin’s security.

The Kremlin denied the allegations at the time. The staff on board the yacht was subsequently replaced. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from the Financial Times: “All rumours about this are unfounded.”

A European Commission spokesperson said that “members states are responsible for implementing sanctions,” and that asset freezes do not affect the ownership of the assets.

When asked about the payment scheme for the Scheherazade’s upkeep, the spokesperson said that “maintenance costs of frozen assets can be paid by the designated person” under a “standard derogation”.

Public authorities in the relevant member state can also pay the maintenance costs given the “risk that the designated person will not be willing to ... or that the designated person will be denying beneficial ownership of the asset,” the spokesperson added.

Italy and the European Commission did not confirm who the “designated person” is for the Scheherazade.

The EU has imposed sanctions on almost 1900 Russian individuals and entities since Moscow’s first invasion of Ukraine in 2014, freezing their assets and banning them from travelling around the bloc. The assets are frozen, rather than seized, and would be returned if sanctions are lifted.

According to a list of Russian assets seized in Italy seen by the FT, the Scheherazade is the only one whose owner is not specified. The vessel is merely described as: “superyacht Scheherazade sailing under the Cayman Islands flag with a value of around €650m.”

- Additional reporting by Stefania Palma

Written by: Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli and Henry Foy

