US tells China to be more transparent with economic data amid slowdown

Financial Times
3 mins to read
China's central bank is cutting rates to stimulate its struggling economy and signal that growth is on the agenda.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, has called on China to be more transparent about the state of its economy as Beijing grapples with a slowdown that poses risks to global growth.

China’s government

