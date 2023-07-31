Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US stocks notch longest monthly winning streak in two years

Financial Times
4 mins to read
One NZX50 stock is down 80 per cent year to date, while cyclicals linked to housing such as Fletcher Building and Ryman Healthcare are back on the agenda. Video / NZ Herald

US stocks have recorded their longest monthly winning streak in two years, as optimism about falling inflation and resilient growth encourages increasingly broad market gains.

The S&P 500 rose 3.1 per cent in July, including

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business