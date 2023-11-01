Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US home sellers win $3.1 billion after jury finds conspiracy among realtors

New York Times
By Debra Kamin
7 mins to read
A US federal jury has ruled that the powerful National Association of Realtors and several large brokerages had conspired to artificially inflate the commissions paid to real estate agents. Photo / Avi Waxman, Unsplash

A US federal jury has ruled that the powerful National Association of Realtors and several large brokerages had conspired to artificially inflate the commissions paid to real estate agents. Photo / Avi Waxman, Unsplash

A US federal jury has ruled that the powerful National Association of Realtors (NAR) and several large brokerages had conspired to artificially inflate the commissions paid to real estate agents, a decision that could radically

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business