Central banks are preparing to cut rates - is our economy ready for it? Video/ Carson Bluck

US real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3% year-on-year in the second quarter.

“The increase in the second quarter primarily reflected increases in consumer spending, inventory investment, and business investment,” the US Bureau of Economic Analysis said.

“These movements were partly offset by a downturn in residential fixed investment,” the bureau added.

“Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.”

ASB economists today said the US economic data was better than expected.