Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US dollar hits three-month low after Fed official signals rates may start to fall

Financial Times
By Colby Smith in Washington and Stephanie Stacey in London
4 mins to read
Christopher Waller said he was "increasingly confident" monetary policy was "well-positioned" to get inflation to 2 per cent. Photo / Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Christopher Waller said he was "increasingly confident" monetary policy was "well-positioned" to get inflation to 2 per cent. Photo / Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The dollar hit a three-month low on Tuesday and US Treasury yields slid as investors grow increasingly confident that the US Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates by mid-2024.

The US currency dropped 0.5

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business