Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US car salvage industry braced for impending bounty of junk EVs

Financial Times
6 mins to read
A car-wrecking yard in the United States, where auto parts get a new lease of life. Photo / John Weekes

A car-wrecking yard in the United States, where auto parts get a new lease of life. Photo / John Weekes

The electrification of the auto industry affects more than the workers and companies that build cars. It ripples out to the ones wrenching them apart.

The auto salvage and scrap industries have spent decades processing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business