US accuses Google of dominating ad tech market as antitrust trial begins

The government’s current case against Google strikes at the heart of the lucrative business to display online ads such as the ones at the top or side of a screen.

The DoJ, along with 17 states, argued in the lawsuit that Google dominates that business – from publishers that sell ads to the advertisers that create them – and the platform that matches the two sides.

The DoJ said Google’s cut can be 37 cents of every advertising dollar when it matches buyers and sellers, and said it controls a roughly 90 per cent share of the markets for ad servers and advertiser networks worldwide.

Google has argued in response that it does not have a monopoly and instead offers a superior product in a highly competitive market.

Karen Dunn, who represented Google, said the company has transformed the ad tech market, competes “millisecond by millisecond” for every ad impression against an array of other companies, and “grew the pie” for all businesses in the sector over the past two decades through its innovation.

Dunn repeatedly charged that the government did not understand the business – and it cannot compel the company to give its tech to competitors.

The government’s case against Google is based on analysis “that is not commercial reality” and “made up” for the purpose of litigation, she said.

A lawyer for Google said the justice department case was based on analysis that was ‘not commercial reality’. Photo / Getty Images

She said Google would offer as witnesses the company’s engineers and designers, as well as government officials at the US Census and US military veterans, who used Google for recruitment and suicide prevention advertising.

Ultimately, Dunn argued it was not publishers, advertisers or customers who would benefit if Google lost, but the tech giant’s major competitors who have gained market share: Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and TikTok.

She added the case was also backwards-looking, given the rapidly evolving nature of artificial intelligence.

The US government was looking “through the lens of ancient history”, said Dunn, a partner at Paul Weiss.

She was also expected to help Democratic vice-president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris prepare for her presidential debate with Donald Trump.

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema, 80, who was appointed to the bench by then-president Bill Clinton, will decide the case after the conclusion of the trial, which is expected to last for several weeks.

Written by: Alex Rogers in Alexandria, Virginia. Additional reporting by Stephen Morris and Stefania Palma

© Financial Times