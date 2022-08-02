Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Unsold $200m+ Auckland commercial precinct: Why are buyers so reluctant?

4 minutes to read
Big key asset near motorway interchanges, 10km from Auckland CBD. Photo / Supplied

Big key asset near motorway interchanges, 10km from Auckland CBD. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Around 2000 people work there, it's close to the motorway on and offramps, has 11 big buildings, solid international tenants and nearly 2000 car parks - so why isn't it sold after nearly a year.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.