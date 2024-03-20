Voyager 2023 media awards
Project Auckland: University is powering the city’s tech industry future

By Professor Dawn Freshwater
7 mins to read
Students at the University of Auckland’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

A world-renowned university is in our midst, creating and supporting innovative global industries while developing and delivering health research to benefit all New Zealanders. This is all taking place at one of the most dynamic

