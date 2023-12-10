United Airlines’ Christchurch flights mean big tourism boost

Big-spending American tourists are expected to be drawn to the South Island, with non-stop services from the US to Christchurch starting today.

A United Airlines Dreamliner 787-900 made history when it landed at Christchurch Airport after flying direct from San Francisco, as it’s the first US carrier to fly non-stop scheduled services into the city. The flight landed around 30 minutes early, and the plane, named the Kiwi Cruiser, was adorned with a silver fern and welcomed with a water cannon.

The services will run three times a week during the summer, but a United Airlines executive told the Herald the airline often expands capacity and moves towards year-round flying when the strength of a market is proven.

United’s arrival is the first time the South Island has been linked directly to the US for more than 20 years, after Air New Zealand pulled off the Christchurch-Los Angeles route in 2002.

It will use slightly smaller 787-8 on the Christchurch flights for the rest of summer.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said the US was “the last dot on the map” for the airport and tourist numbers from that country had been growing strongly.

“There’s a record amount of capacity coming to New Zealand, and those visitors want to visit the South Island,” said Watson.

“Having a direct service effectively enables them to get to where they want to go [more quickly].”

United Airlines flight UA730 arrives in Christchurch after flying direct from San Francisco. Photo / George Heard

Working to get an airline such as United to fly to Christchurch could take up to six years. The airport would, in partnership with other agencies, help with marketing, research and waive some fees in the early in the service’s tenure to sweeten the offer.

Flying into any airport in New Zealand from the US was always going to be riskier than other shorter routes for an airline.

“Building up that case, proving the demand, showing how Americans are getting to New Zealand at the moment, whether that’s through Auckland or across the east coast of Australia, is what we have to do.”

United is the world’s biggest airline by available seat kilometres, and he hoped it would step up frequency.

“We always have an objective of getting long-haul international services to [function] year-round.”

While other tourist markets, particularly China, have been sluggish to restart following the pandemic, American tourists are piling into New Zealand. The high value of the US dollar against the Kiwi has fuelled that growth.

Using its partnership with Air New Zealand, United can access the entire domestic network via Christchurch Airport’s single terminal transfer. That’s in contrast to the open-air walk or bus ride between the international and domestic terminals at Auckland Airport, something that will irk passengers until the end of the decade.

United’s flights will provide much-needed additional air freight capacity for South Island exporters so they can get their precious cargo out quickly and on to the shelves in offshore markets.

“Statistics show American visitors who enter the country through Christchurch Airport spend 42 per cent more in New Zealand and stay 33 per cent longer,” Watson said.

“Based on Government data, the seasonal service is forecast to bring in $44 million in visitor spend for New Zealand, with $32m of that going to the regions of the South Island.”

He says the direct service will also be an important connection between Christchurch, America and Antarctica.

“The United States Antarctic Programme is based here because we are the world’s southernmost gateway to the ice. Every year, the programme brings more than 3000 staff, scientists and supplies here from America on the way to Antarctica.”

Patrick Quayle, senior vice-president of global network planning and alliances at United Airlines, said during the past seven years, United has launched 77 new international routes.

"We’re growing rapidly and creating a diverse portfolio."

Quayle, who spent time backpacking in New Zealand when he was young, said starting the Christchurch service was special for the airline.

“It’s something unique. It’s the only non-stop flight between North America and the South Island. And what we find from looking at the data is a lot of our customers want to come to the South Island, given the natural beauty of it.”

Asked whether there was a risk of cannibalising United’s San Francisco-Auckland flights, he said some passengers would be lost from those services.

“But I think there’s also an opportunity to stimulate the market and create an easier travel experience. I think is going to create a good stimulation where someone can fly into Christchurch and fly to Auckland.”

Quayle said United would typically start a brand-new route with limited services, but then build towards daily and year-round services if demand warranted doing so.

“What I like to see is proof and testing it.”

