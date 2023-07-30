Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Unemployment preview: Will labour market, wage growth pressures start to ease?

Cameron Smith
By
4 mins to read
With inflation coming off its peak, will we see other inflationary pressures start to ease? Photo / 123RF

With inflation coming off its peak, will we see other inflationary pressures start to ease? Photo / 123RF

While inflation has come off its peak, the pressures propping it up are not going away without a fight.

A persistently tight labour market and higher wage growth both remain thorns in inflation’s side.

Stats

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business