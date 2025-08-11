Premium

Uber’s festering sexual assault problem

By Emily Steel
New York Times·
20 mins to read
Uber received a report of sexual assault or sexual misconduct in the US almost every eight minutes on average between 2017 and 2022. Photo / Mark Abramson, The New York Times

The company has tested tools that make rides safer, court records show. Measures to stem the violence have been set aside in favour of protecting the company’s business.

Uber received a report of sexual assault or sexual misconduct in the United States almost every eight minutes on average between 2017

