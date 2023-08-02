Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Uber makes first operating profit after racking up US$31.5 billion of losses

Financial Times
By Richard Waters
4 mins to read
Uber reaches long-awaited landmark after years of heavy spending. Photo / 123RF

Uber reaches long-awaited landmark after years of heavy spending. Photo / 123RF

Uber reported its first operating profit on Tuesday on the back of better control of costs, marking a turning point for the chronically lossmaking company after years of heavy spending in a controversial dash for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business