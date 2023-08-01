Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Twitter says it has sued non-profit that tracks hate speech

New York Times
By: Sheera Frenkel and Ryan Mac
3 mins to read
A letter from Twitter cited research published by the Center for Countering Digital Hate in June examining hate speech on the site, which Elon Musk has renamed X. Photo / AP

A letter from Twitter cited research published by the Center for Countering Digital Hate in June examining hate speech on the site, which Elon Musk has renamed X. Photo / AP

Elon Musk has over the last year threatened legal action against tech competitors, employees and people who use Twitter, which he owns. Now he is also taking aim at an organisation that studies hate speech

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business