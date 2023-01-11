Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Twitter considers selling user names to boost revenue

New York Times
4 mins to read
Elon Musk says he wants to start eliminating inactive accounts on Twitter and free up 1.5 billion user names Photo / Getty Images

Twitter has considered selling user names to generate new revenue as its owner, Elon Musk, tries to resuscitate the company’s business, two people with knowledge of the plan said.

Twitter employees have held conversations about

