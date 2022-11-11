Voyager 2022 media awards
Twitter Blue tick verification signups unavailable after fake accounts flood platform

AP
By Barbara Ortutay
2 mins to read
There are now two categories of "blue checks", and they look identical. Photo / AP

Twitter’s relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay US$8 ($13) a month — was unavailable after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts

