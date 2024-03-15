Several of TVNZ’s biggest stars are fronting a new PR campaign, Save Our Stories, to fight job and show cuts.

Sunday host Miriama Kamo, Fair Go host Garth Bray, Breakfast host Anna Burns-Francis and Q+A host Jack Tame are among the first of seven TVNZ names fronting a new video released today.

The others are senior journalists Barbara Dreaver and Indira Stewart and Re: News journalist Zoe Madden-Smith.

Sunday host Miriama Kamo.

Kamo opens the video by saying: “With newsrooms closing across the country, we could understand it if you thought ‘sucks to be you’. But the truth is, without newsrooms, without programmes like Sunday, Fair Go and Re: News, it’ll suck to be all of us.

“This is not just about job losses for us. This is about losing the ability to tell your stories.”

Burns-Francis: “And as our newsrooms diminish, so too does our ability to tell the stories that matter to New Zealanders.”

Dreaver: “The stories which uplift and celebrate our successes, but also those which hold powerful people to account and advocate for change.”

Television New Zealand journalist Barbara Dreaver. Photo / Jason Oxenham

E tū negotiation specialist Michael Wood said the Save Our Stories campaign was a response to last week’s announcement of a proposal for significant cuts across the TVNZ workforce, including cutting Fair Go, Sunday, the Midday and Tonight bulletins and “gutting” Re: News.

“We’re bringing together workers, viewers and supporters to remind TVNZ of their purpose and responsibilities,” said Wood.

“TVNZ isn’t just some business, it’s a vital part of our society and Kiwis need a strong TVNZ to tell Aotearoa’s stories and hold power to account.”

Wood said: “This is about everyone – every single New Zealander is a stakeholder in this, so we invite everybody who wants to build and protect a strong media landscape to support the campaign.”

The campaign has been launched with a video featuring people from across TVNZ’s workforce, and an open letter.

“So many people have reached out to our union to show their support for TVNZ workers and ask how they can help. From prominent public figures to people whose lives have been changed thanks to TVNZ’s coverage, to dedicated viewers who don’t want to see their favourite shows get the axe,” said Wood.

“These people can help by signing the open letter, sharing our video, and sending the message to decision-makers that our media is worth protecting.”

A TVNZ spokeswoman said today: “TVNZers involvement with the Union and any Union activity is their choice.”

Last night, ahead of the launch, a spokeswoman said: “We understand E tū plans to launch a public campaign from statements they’ve made recently. We don’t have any information on what this entails so we’re not in a position to comment on it.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.